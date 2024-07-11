Annual inflation in Belarus reaches 5.8% in June

MINSK, July 11. /TASS/. Inflation in Belarus increased in June by 0.6% compared to May, the annual rate in June was 5.8%, the National Statistical Committee (Belstat) reported.

According to the report, food products in June in comparison with May decreased in price by 0.8%, non-food products increased in price by 0.4%, and services increased in price by 0.5%. Compared to June 20-23, the prices for food products increased by 6.4%, for non-food products - by 4.5%, for services - by 6.6%.

According to the parameters of the forecast of socio-economic development of the country for 2024, the inflation rate is set at 6%.