MTS Q1 net profit triples to $444.61 mln

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The net profit of mobile operator MTS under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the Q1 of 2024 has tripled in comparison with the same period of 2023 and amounted to 39.5 bln rubles ($444.61 mln), according to the company's report.

MTS revenues in the Q1 increased by 17.4% to 161.3 bln rubles ($1.81 bln) against the backdrop of growing revenues in all business areas, the company noted.

The company's OIBDA for the Q1 increased by 4.8% year-on-year to 59.1 bln rubles ($665.23 mln) against the backdrop of growing revenues in the telecom business, successful results in the fintech vertical, as well as growth in the revenues of the media holding.