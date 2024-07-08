First ammonia shipment from Taman terminal scheduled for late August

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. The first shipment at the ammonia transshipment terminal in Taman is scheduled for the end of August this year, Head of the Federal Agency for Marine and River Transport (Rosmorrechflot) Andrey Tarasenko told reporters.

"The first ship will leave at the end of August," he said. At the same time, Tarasenko added that Rosmorrechflot expects ammonia shipments to reach 0.5 mln tons this year and 5 mln tons in 2026.

Ammonia transshipment through the Togliatti-Odessa transit pipeline was stopped in February 2022. At the beginning of June 2023, the explosion of an ammonia pipeline in the Kharkov region was reported.