Demand for summer tours to Vietnam among Russian tourists rises several-fold

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. The demand for summer tours to Vietnam among Russian tourists has increased several times this year compared to last year, the press service of the Russian Union of Travel Industry reported.

"The demand for tours to Vietnam this summer has increased several times among tour operators," the press service said.

The flow of tourists to Vietnam at Fun&Sun company has increased 7-fold compared to last summer. "Vietnam is also in the top 10 countries in terms of sales at the tour operator, taking last place. Demand in summer is slightly lower than in winter, as during this period Russians have the opportunity to choose closer destinations for a beach vacation," the press release said.

Tour operator ITM Group is also seeing a higher number of bookings to Vietnam - sales are now three times higher than for the whole of 2023.

According to Svetlana Krechkina, Deputy Director for marketing and work with agencies at Vand, compared to 2023, the number of requests and issued trips to Vietnam this year has increased by 15%. Most often, tourists choose the resorts of Nha Trang and Da Nang, mainly combining beach vacations and sightseeing trips.