Production at former Volkswagen car plant in Kaluga will restart on August 1

KALUGA, June 27. /TASS/. Production at the plant of AGR LLC (AGR Automotive Group, former Volkswagen automobile plant) in Kaluga will restart on August 1, the primary trade union organization of the enterprise announced on the company’s page in VKontakte social network.

"Today a general plant meeting was held, at which the plant management announced the long-awaited restart of production from August 1, 2024. At the first stage, more than 500 workers will be involved. From the very start they will work in three shifts," the statement says.

In May 2023, German automaker Volkswagen completed the sale of its Russian assets to the local investor Art-Finance LLC for 125 million euros.

The plant in Kaluga has a production capacity of 225,000 cars per year. Before the spring of 2022, the plant produced Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Rapid cars. The German company also had a gasoline engine plant producing 150,000 engines per year.