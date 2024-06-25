Russian production of semiconductors to grow in coming years — expert

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. The growth of the Russian market of semiconductors will reach 15% in coming years while the country’s production will increase by 20%, CEO of Mikron Gulnara Khasyanova told a conference.

"Speaking about the market of semiconductors overall, you know it is growing slowly. Changes are underway inside it in terms of technologies, growth of one type of products, substitution and so on. Amid this background the growth of the Russian market is estimated at around 15% in coming several years, though the growth of Russia’s production in particular is expected to reach at least 20%," she said.

Mikron is involved in expansion of microchip production, Khasyanova added.

Mikron Group is the largest Russian manufacturer and exporter of microelectronics. The company’s portfolio comprises more than 700 product types, including ICs for protected storage media and industrial application, chips for ID documents, banking and transport cards, insurance certificates and RFID tags.