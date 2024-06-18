Russian banks’ profit forecast reconsidered — Central Bank

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The forecast for Russian banking sector profits in 2024 was reconsidered from 2.3-2.8 trillion rubles ($26.2-31.9 bln) to 3.1-3.6 trillion rubles ($35.4-41.1 bln), the Central Bank said.

"Considering business growth, slightly declined margin and historically low deductions to provisions, we increased the profit forecast for 2024 to 3.1-3.6 trillion rubles," the regulator informed. The profit forecast for the domestic banking sector in 2025 was also revised a bit upward to 2.7-3.2 trillion rubles ($30.6-36.4 bln).

In March 2024, the Bank of Russia said that net profits of the national banking sector would be at the level of 2.3-2.8 trillion rubles as of 2024 year-end, and at the level of 2.6-3.1 trillion rubles ($28.7-35.4 bln) in 2025.