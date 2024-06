MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The MOEX index began fell to 3,206.78 points (-0.28%) and the RTS index reached 1,134.22 points (-0.28%) on Monday.

At the same time, the yuan rose by 0.15 kopecks to 12.15 rubles.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index grew by 0.11% to 3,219.29 points and the RTS index - by 0.11% to 1,138.65 points.