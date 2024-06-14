Coca-Cola files applications to register 8 trademarks in Russia

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Coca-Cola Company, which has left the Russian market, applied in April to the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (Rospatent) to register 8 trademarks in Russia, according to the Rospatent database.

According to Vedomosti, the trademarks fall under classes 32 and 33 of the International Classification of Goods and Services, which cover soft and alcoholic drinks, carbonated water, and so on. The company seeks to register the brands Sprite, Power Ade, Fanta, and others under this categorization.

The Coca-Cola Company halted operations in Russia in March 2022, but Coca-Cola beverages imported from other countries are still available in stores.