Yuan share on foreign exchange market reaches its maximum in May — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. The share of the yuan in the Russian foreign exchange market in May again reached a new high of 53.6%, according to the Bank of Russia's review of financial market risks.

In the OTC market, the yuan's share increased by 1.3 percentage points over the previous month and reached 39.2%. At the same time, the share of "toxic" currencies on the exchange market decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 45.9%, in the OTC segment - by 1.7 percentage points to 55.4%.

The decrease in the importance of "toxic" currencies in the foreign exchange market was due to a decline in the volume of trading with the euro due to the fact that its use in settlements in foreign economic activity decreased," the Bank of Russia said.

In May, the share of the euro in trading turnover on the exchange and over-the-counter markets decreased by 2.8 and 2.1 percentage points in comparison with the previous month to 10.8% and 9.2%, respectively, and reached its lowest level since 2022.