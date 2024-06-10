PSB to open 50 more pickup points in DPR, LPR

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. Promsvyazbank (PSB) plans to open fifty more pickup points in Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"We are working in this direction. Both retail chains and certain marketplaces are expanding operations in new territories," Evtukhov said.

"The PSB Market marketplace is proactively working already in about twenty pickup points in Lugansk and in Donetsk People’s Republics. It is planned to further open about fifty pickup points in these territories by mid-July 2024," the official added.