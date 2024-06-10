New Russian shipyard planned for commissioning in 2031-2032

ST. PETERSBURG, June 10. /TASS/. The planned commissioning period for the new shipyard project in Russia is 2031-2032, Russia’s Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Viktor Evtukhov told TASS on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The decision on the location of the new shipyard will be made based on further comparative analysis, taking into account all risks and limitations of the sites that affect the feasibility, timing, and cost of the project. The estimated project implementation period is 2031-2032," he said.

Earlier, Head of VTB Andrey Kostin said that the bank wants to build two new shipyards in five years: one in the Far East and the second - in the North-West of Russia.

