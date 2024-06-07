Russia, China discussing fertilizer catalyst consortium

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russian fertilizer producers are considering an opportunity of creating a consortium with Chinese companies to set up a catalyst production facility for the industry in Russia, CFO of PhosAgro Alexander Sharabaiko told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"There is a major discussion in the industry now to create a consortium with the Chinese for production of catalysts here in Russia on the basis of Chinese technologies," he said.

Chinese companies are ready to participate and wait for the response of Russian consumers, Sharabaiko added.