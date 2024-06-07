Russia considers options for opening banks in Africa — diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 7. /TASS/. Russia is interested in opening representative offices of Russian banks in Africa, official spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"As for the opening of representative offices of Russian banks in African countries, we do not rule out this option. This depends not only on Russia, but also on the interest of African partners, as well as legal features, the national regulatory framework. We are interested in it and we will interact with those African countries that also have a mutual interest in this," she said.

