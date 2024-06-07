Russian stocks up as Friday trading opens

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market was up as Friday trading opened on Moscow Exchange as the MOEX Index added 0.23% to 3,199.75 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.34% to 1,135.77 points, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time (07:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 10:15 a.m. (07:15 a.m. GMT) the MOEX was up by 0.27% at 3,200.96 points, while the RTS was up by 0.39% at 1,136.35 points.

Meanwhile, the dollar exchange rate was down by 0.12% at 88.73 rubles on Moscow Exchange, the euro was down by 0.08% at 96.7 rubles, while the yuan was up by 0.05% at 12.232 rubles.