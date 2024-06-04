Severstal expects company’s share on Russian market at least at 20% in 2028

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Severstal plans to become a leading supplier on the Russian market as it expects its share on the domestic market to reach at least 20% by the end of 2028, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Shevelev told TASS before the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"As the strategy (for 2024-2028 - TASS) is implemented we expect our share on the Russian market to reach at least 20%," he said.

Infrastructure construction, engineering and SMEs are Severstal’s targeted segments, in which the company intends to get leading positions, chief executive added.

