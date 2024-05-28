OMV to observe effective contract with Gazprom — CEO

VIENNA, May 28. /TASS/. It is not possible to renounce the gas supply contract with Gazprom because no sanctions were introduced against gas, OMV CEO Alfred Stern said at the shareholders meeting, the Der Standard newspaper reports.

Neither Austria nor the EU introduced sanctions against Russian gas, Stern noted.

"Therefore, according to our assessments, OMV is obliged to follow the effective contract with Gazprom, with the Take or Pay principle underlying," he said, cited by the newspaper. The contract is in effect until 2040.

"OMV honors the current law. This implies laws, sanctions, embargoes, and effective contracts," the chief executive stressed. Such a position is applicable "even if OMV does not always get reliable supplies and significant risks related to Russian gas deliveries exist," he added.