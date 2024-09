MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. The MOEX index increased by 0.66% to 2,696.66 points and the RTS index added 0.66% and reached 934.2 points at the opening of the trading session on Monday.

Later, the MOEX index rose to 2,695.35 points (+0.61%), while the RTS index reached 933.74 points (+0.61%).

At the same time, the yuan increased by 1.85 kopecks to 12.78 rubles.