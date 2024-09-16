Israeli troops conducting raids in West Bank — TV

DUBAI, September 16. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is conducting raids in several districts of the West Bank, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the news outlet, overnight, Israeli troops raided the al-Masayef neighborhood in the city of Ramallah in the central West Bank, the Aida refugee camp north of Bethlehem in the southern West Bank, and the city of Qalqilya.

The Walla news portal reported that the IDF is also active in the Al-Ayn refugee camp in Nablus.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian radical group Hamas staged a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip. Hamas described its attack as a response to the aggressive actions of Israeli authorities against the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel has declared a state of war readiness; announced a total blockade of the Gaza Strip, home to 2.3 million Palestinians; and began delivering air strikes on the enclave and certain parts of Lebanon and Syria, followed by a ground operation in the enclave. Clashes are underway in the West Bank as well.