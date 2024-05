MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Annual inflation in Russia will be at the level of 7.7% by the end of Q2 2024, according to the Central Bank’s commentary to macroeconomic forecast.

It also amounted to 7.7% in Q1 2024, according to the document.

Meanwhile, in quarterly terms Q2 inflation will total 4.6%, while in Q1 it equaled 5.7%.

According to the regulator’s forecast, considering the current monetary policy annual inflation will decrease to 4.3%-4.8% in 2024 and get back to 4% in 2025.