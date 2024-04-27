Trade turnover between Russia, Indian surpass targets over past years — envoy

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and India surpassed targets over the past several years, which is an exceptional situation, India’s new ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said.

"Over the last several years trade turnover [between Russia and India - TASS] surpassed the targets set by governments of the two countries. This is an exceptional situation because when the level of expected trade volume is defined it is usually necessary to overcome many obstacles, whereas now we managed to successfully surpass the targets," he told an investment forum in Moscow.

Moscow and New Delhi will have to work on supporting this level of bilateral trade in coming years, the diplomat added. "This is why such a forum is very important for us. Our goal is to facilitate contacts between Russian and Indian business. Twenty business delegations from India visited Russia over the past year. We will try to increase this number this year," he said.