Gazprom delivering 42.4 mln cubic meters of gas to Europe through Ukraine via Sudzha

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. The volume of Russian gas supplies to Europe through Ukraine is 42.4 mln cubic meters per day, a Gazprom spokesman told reporters.

"Gazprom continues to supply Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory via the Sudzha gas pumping station in an amount approved by Ukraine. The volume is 42.4 mln cubic meters for April 20. A request for transit via the Sokhranovka gas pumping station was rejected," he said.

The volume also stood at 42.4 mln cubic meters on April 19.

The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route for Russian gas supplies to western and central European countries. Pumping through the Nord Stream pipeline was completely suspended. Gas supplies via Turkish Stream and Blue Stream are intended for Turkey and southern and southeastern European countries.

In May 2022, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine said it would suspend the flow of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka transit point due to force majeure as the company allegedly was unable to control the Novopskov gas compressor station in the Lugansk People’s Republic. However, the Russian gas giant did not see any proof of force majeure.

In the fall of 2022, Ukraine’s Naftogaz company filed a petition for arbitration with the International Arbitration Court against Gazprom for allegedly being late with its payment for gas transportation services through Ukraine. Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller stated that the Russian company considered Naftogaz’s arbitration to be illegitimate. Meanwhile, Russia may impose sanctions against Naftogaz in the event of further unfair actions by the Ukrainian company and any relations with Naftogaz will be impossible.