Russia’s export duty on wheat to be $43.19 per ton from February 21

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The duty on wheat exports from Russia will stand at 3,952.9 rubles ($43.19) per metric ton from February 21, 2024, according to the Ministry of Agriculture.

The duty on the export of barley will be 190 rubles ($2.07) per metric ton. The duty for corn will amount to 1,083.5 rubles ($11.82) per metric ton, the Ministry said.

The export duty rate for wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) is calculated based on an indicative price of $248.4 per metric ton, for barley - at a price of $177.1 per metric ton, and for corn - $191.1 per metric ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.