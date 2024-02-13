Russia ensures 20% of oil supplies to China, 32% to India in December — OPEC

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. Russia became the largest oil supplier to China and India again in December 2023, though its share in total volume of oil imports to those countries fell slightly, OPEC said in its February report.

Russia ensured 20% of China’s total oil imports in December compared with 21% in the previous month, according to the report. Saudi Arabia accounted for almost 12% of supplies, Iraq - 11%, while Malaysia - 10% of deliveries. China’s total oil imports rose by 10% in December month-on-month to 11.4 mln barrels per day, OPEC said.

Kpler data shows Russia with a share of 32% of India’s total crude imports in December compared with 38% in November, followed by Iraq with 22% and Saudi Arabia with 16%, the organization said. India’s total crude imports added 4% in December month-on-month to a six-month high of 4.7 mln barrels per day.