Iran buying about three million tons of Russian grain annually

DUBAI, February 13. /TASS/. Iran imports from 2.5 to 3 mln metric tons of grain from Russia every year, head of the Grain Union of Iran Kaveh Zargaran said in an interview with the ILNA news agency.

"From 2.5 to 3 mln metric tons of grain from Russia traditionally enter the country via northern ports," Zargaran said. Planting of many grain crops in Iran is not feasible due to the dry climate and their imports are a preferable option, he noted.

Iran joined ranks of top five Russian grain importers, the Russian Union of Grain Exporters said on February 1. Total Russian grain exports stood at 38.5 mln metric tons from the start of the current agricultural year on July 1, 2023 until late January, up 23% against the like period of the prior season.