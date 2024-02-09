Russian agricultural sector support to stand at $6.1 bln in 2024 — minister

MOSCOW, February 9. /TASS/. Government support for the national agricultural sector will be twice above the figure in 2018 and amount to 558 bln rubles ($6.1 bln), Russian Minister of Agriculture Dmitry Patrushev said at a plenary session of the Agriculture Day at the Russia Expo forum.

"The agricultural sector received just 18 bln rubles ($198 bln) in 2000. The level of such support was as much as 266 bln rubles ($2.93 bln) in 2018. We have the twofold increase in 2024 even as regards the 2018 year figure; we provide for 558 bln rubles in total," the minister said.

"Our basic document focuses on development of the agricultural sector and comprehensive support of producers and processors. Over 3.5 trillion rubles ($38.5 bln) were directed to the industry from the start of implementation of this state program in 2013. The widest package of measures is provided at present for our farmers and processors, accessible by the major business and by the small enterprises segment. Certainly, it positively influences production volumes," Patrushev added.

The returns of domestic agricultural companies are growing from year to year, the minister continued. The share of profit-making business stood at 47% in 2000 and as much as 86% to date.

"I would like to add that there are the most popular support tools as part of the state agricultural program. Subsidized loans and subsidized leasing are among them. We are supporting and developing these areas now. Probably, particular attention should be paid to these sectors," Patrushev noted.

