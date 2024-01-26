Russia to raise wheat export duty to $40.2 per ton from January 31

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia’s duty on exports of wheat and meslin (a mixture of wheat and rye) will be raised to 3,630.9 rubles ($40.2) per ton from January 31, 2024, from the current rate of 3,588.5 rubles ($39.78) per ton, according to the Agriculture Ministry.

The duty on barley will be zero, the duty on corn will be increased to 1,431.7 rubles ($15.98) against 1,148.6 rubles ($12.82) per ton.

The duty on barley will be 512 rubles ($5.6) against 169.2 rubles ($1.87), the duty on corn will be increased to 926 rubles ($10.2) versus 644.2 rubles ($7.12) per ton.

The export duty rate for wheat is calculated based on an indicative price of $251.3 per ton, for barley - $188.1 per ton, for corn - $194.8 per ton.

The floating duty on Russian grain exports is effective from June 2, 2021. The Ministry of Agriculture determines the amount of the duty for a period of one week. The calculated fees are published weekly on the ministry's website. Duties were calculated in dollars before July 1, 2022 and then were converted to rubles.