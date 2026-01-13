Kazakh oil shipments at CPC terminal on track — Energy Ministry

ASTANA, January 13. /TASS/. Kazakh oil is being shipped from the terminal of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) as usual via the Single Point Mooring (SPM) 1 with consideration of weather conditions, the press service of the Kazakhstan’s Energy Ministry said.

"The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan informs that oil shipments at the CPC terminal are carried out at present via the single point mooring SPM-1. The operating process is going normally, subject to adjustments for the current weather conditions in the water area," the press service said.

The key priority of the ministry is to ensure stability of export shipments and prevent critical overstocking of loading facilities, it noted. "The ministry continues the ongoing monitoring of the situation and is directly communicating with international partners and the consortium operator," the press service added.