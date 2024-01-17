Russia will not pay contribution to UNECE for 2023

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. The Russian government accepted the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry not to pay a contribution to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) for 2023.

The relevant resolution was posted on the official web portal of legal information.

"To accept the proposal of the Russian Foreign Ministry agreed with the Russian Ministry of Finance not to pay the contribution to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe for 2023," the document reads.

The Foreign Ministry was asked to inform the UNECE Secretariat about the decision made.