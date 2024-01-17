Corporate bonds growth record high in ten years — Central Bank

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Annual incremental growth of the corporate bonds market in 2023 became the highest over the last decade in either absolute or relative terms, the Bank of Russia said in its review of financial market risks.

"Overall, the corporate bonds market volume by the outstanding par value increased in 2023 by five trillion rubles ($55.7 bln) or by 26.5%," the regulator said.

"Annual incremental growth of the market in 2023 became the strongest over the last ten years in either absolute or relative terms," the Central Bank added.