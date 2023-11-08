Confiscating Russian assets in US is illegal, Russia would challenge it — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia will legally challenge the expropriation of its reserves in the West and will prepare a response in accordance with its interests, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is illegal, it violates all possible rules, and it will be contested, and contested indefinitely, by our country. Those who make such decisions and take advantage of such decisions will face very serious judicial and legal consequences. Of course, we'll work on response measures as well," he said, commenting on the decision of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives to endorse a bill allowing the US government to transfer some of the confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Western countries are investigating legal grounds for transferring Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine. He claimed that in order to seize Russian assets, the West must have legal basis for this. The EU has often maintained that it has blocked approximately $300 bln of Russia's gold and foreign exchange resources since the spring of 2022.