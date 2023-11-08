{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Confiscating Russian assets in US is illegal, Russia would challenge it — Kremlin

"Those who make such decisions and take advantage of such decisions will face very serious judicial and legal consequences," Dmitry Peskov underlined

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia will legally challenge the expropriation of its reserves in the West and will prepare a response in accordance with its interests, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"This is illegal, it violates all possible rules, and it will be contested, and contested indefinitely, by our country. Those who make such decisions and take advantage of such decisions will face very serious judicial and legal consequences. Of course, we'll work on response measures as well," he said, commenting on the decision of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the US House of Representatives to endorse a bill allowing the US government to transfer some of the confiscated Russian assets to Ukraine.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Western countries are investigating legal grounds for transferring Russia’s frozen assets to Ukraine. He claimed that in order to seize Russian assets, the West must have legal basis for this. The EU has often maintained that it has blocked approximately $300 bln of Russia's gold and foreign exchange resources since the spring of 2022.

US destroys Europe, but continues to buy materials, uranium from Russia — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister added that businesses in European countries lost at least 250 bln euro due to Western sanctions imposed against Moscow
No limits for Kiev, up to nuclear terrorism — Russian Foreign Ministry
The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova reported that on the evening of October 26, the Ukrainian military deliberately attacked the Kursk nuclear power plant using three unmanned aerial vehicles, one of the UAVs filled with explosives crashed into a dry container storage facility, damaging its walls
By criticizing CFE treaty, US wants to shift West’s blame on Russia — diplomat
Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that the procedure for Russia's withdrawal from the CFE Treaty was completed at midnight on November 7, the document ceased to exist for Moscow
Russian air assault team destroys hardware, occupies Ukrainian stronghold near Artyomovsk
According to the defense ministry, the Russian troops also repelled an enemy counterattack
Biden fears ATACMS supplies may fail to prop up Kiev — NYT
The media added that "the Russians are learning how to park their aircraft beyond the weapons’ reach"
US troops come under attack in Syria’s east — TV
No other details of the attack are known at this point
Putin praises SCO potential, says Russia has great expectations about it
In his opinion, the SCO attracts with its focus on creation and multifaceted cooperation, mutual consideration of interests, equality, openness, and respect for cultural and civilizational diversity
Lavrov doubts talks on two-state solution for Palestine, Israel could take place now
According to Russia’s top diplomat, they will hardly engage right now
Putin describes CIS as important element of peace, stability in Eurasia
He reiterated that Moscow would chair the CIS from January 1, 2024
G7 foreign ministers confirm unity on sanctions against Russia, support for Ukraine
"The G7 Foreign Ministers concurred that the G7 will remain united in its attitude to impose severe sanctions against Russia and provide strong support for Ukraine, even in today’s international situation," the statement says
Brent oil price falls below $83 per barrel on ICE, for the first time since August 25
By 05:50 p.m. Moscow time, Brent futures contract was trading at $82.95 per barrel (-2.26%)
Hezbollah to mobilize fighters for war against Israel unless there is ceasefire in Gaza
The report notes that the Hezbollah leader Sheikh Hassan Nasrallah agreed the ultimatum with Brigadier General Esmail Qaani, head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, who arrived in Beirut on Tuesday
More than 20 civilian casualties reported in Donetsk after Ukraine’s shelling attack
The DPR representative office in the JCCC clarified that this is the area of ​​responsibility of the 27th separate rocket artillery brigade, its commander is Colonel Dmitry Khrapach
US troops come under fire in eastern Syria – TV
Information about the details of the attack and its consequences is not provided
UN Security Council to hold closed session on Nord Stream on Wednesday — Brazil
The event will be held after an open session on Ukraine, to begin at 23:00 Moscow time
US imposes export restrictions on 7 individuals, 3 companies for supplies to Russia
The US authorities suspect them of involvement in a scheme to supply dual-purpose electronic components to Russia without due authorization
Russia ready to assist in gasification of Kazakhstan’s north, east — Putin
"Currently, various options are being worked out to debug the relevant gas transmission infrastructure," he added
Hamas claims to have destroyed 15 Israeli combat vehicles during past day
The Izzeddin al-Qassam Brigades claim to have "struck Israeli troops with dozens of mortar shells and clashed with enemy forces on various parts of the front"
Kiev resorting to terror with hits on Russian nuclear power plants — top security official
"A lack of success on the battlefield is making Kiev step up the use of terrorist methods, including assassination attempts against and killings of Russian citizens, attacks on civilian facilities and critical infrastructure," Nikolay Patrushev pointed out
West’s support for Kiev merely serves to fuel conflict — top Russian security official
Nikolay Patrushev stressed that currently the West was doing its best to support Ukraine’s "puppet regime that it had created, which was the source of military and terrorist threats"
Russia outmatches US in hypersonic, nuclear capabilities — US presidential candidate
He added that at this point, Russia is "in alliance with China"
Putin describes current international situation as extremely tense
Long-standing conflicts have escalated and new conflicts have emerged in various regions, the Russian president pointed out
Putin certain that Russian-Kazakh ties will remain friendly despite global situation
"Therefore, whatever the situation in the world, I look forward to the future of our allied relations and integration partnership with confidence," he added
Moscow shooter identified as European boxing champion Nikita Ivanov
This was reported by a representative of law enforcement agencies
Shoigu discusses military ties with Burkina Faso’s counterpart — Russian Defense Ministry
The defense ministers "discussed issues of bilateral military cooperation," it said
Israel confirms hitting Gaza Strip `from air, ground and sea’ — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi noted that it has not been a large-scale offensive yet
Western aggression obvious, Russia's nuclear doctrine unchanged — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov's comment followed a statement by Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev about the growing risk of using nuclear weapons
Putin points to attempts to sow instability in post-Soviet bloc’s countries
The Russian leader said that common threats such as terrorism, organized crime, drug trafficking, illegal migration, radicalism and extremism were still there, as well as economic, information, technological and biological security risks
Israel's war crimes in Gaza equal to genocide – Erdogan's party
The official representative of the Turkish Justice and Development Party, Omer Celik, also accused the international community of inaction
In Gaza, 18 hospitals forced to close their doors
"Hospitals in northern Gaza are experiencing shortages of medicines, food, fuel," the healthcare authority of the Palestinian exclave said
Russia’s foreign ministry says Israel launched ground offensive in Gaza on Oct. 28
The Russian Foreign Ministry described the move as yet another stage in the escalation between Palestine and Israel.
About 20% of weapons sent to Kiev end up on black market – Russia’s UN mission
Dmitry Polyansky said that some of the weapons supplied to Kiev are "in the darknet, which means that it is available to anyone"
UN unable to provide due assistance to Palestinians in north Gaza — spokesman
The spokesman added that UN would welcome any aid from any country
PREVIEW: Russian top security official to meet with CIS colleagues in Moscow
The meeting’s participants will discuss pressing regional security issues in the CIS territory and matters of practical bilateral and multilateral cooperation within the framework of other international security-themed formats
North-South corridor to drive growth of trade between Kazakhstan, Russia — Tokayev
"Kazakhstan has no access to the World Ocean, which is why the North-South transport corridor with the final point in the Persian Gulf ports and with further access to India opens up wide prospects," the Kazakh President said
Zaluzhny’s aide was warned that grenades given as gift were active — interior ministry
Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko added that Gennady Chastyakov had brought the gift home to show his son a "new Western" munition
Israel has no right for self-defense in current conflict — Russian UN envoy
Nebenzya also underscored that Russia recognizes Israel’s right to ensure its security, but "it could be fully guaranteed only in case of a fair resolution of the Palestinian problem based on recognized UN Security Council resolutions"
Moldovan opposition gaining ground despite repression – diplomat
According to the official representative of the department, Maria Zakharova, the position of the opposition forces as a result of the elections has strengthened despite the repression of Chisinau against the opposition and independent media
Hezbollah’s second in command says Middle East confrontation could expand
Naim Qassem, the group’s deputy secretary general, said the increasingly frequent bombardments of Israel by the group aim to send a clear signal to Israel that an expansion of the ground operation in Gaza will have serious consequences
UK minister’s words about Hamas delegation’s visit to Moscow offensive – Russian embassy
The diplomatic mission believes that Grant Shapps is “like a magician, trying to divert attention from London’s own unbalanced line in the Middle East settlement”
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Mirgorod
No other details are known
Lavrov blames Anglo-Saxons for pushing Middle East towards big war
According to the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry, this line of the West traditionally leads to surges in terrorism and multi-million flows of refugees
Press review: Protest wave may make Israel cave and Mideast gives Blinken chilly reception
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, November 7th
Time for negotiations on Ukraine not yet ripe, Austrian Foreign Minister says
Alexander Schallenberg pointed out that any efforts to foster a dialogue should be viewed positively, stressing the negotiations in Turkey and Belarus
China stands on side of justice on Middle East conflict — Foreign Ministry
Wang Wenbin stressed that countries outside the Middle East region, especially major powers, should be objective and impartial and "jointly play a constructive role to ease tensions"
Israel’s large-scale ground operation in Gaza hasn’t happened yet — ambassador to Russia
Alexander Ben Zvi told
Ukrainian forces deliver rocket strike on central Donetsk first time since September 18
It is reported that three rockets were fired from a multiple launch rocket system
Israel pounding areas in Gaza’s north, south – TV
According to Al Mayadeen, the Israeli army is also shelling the area near the Dar es Syalam hospital in the city of Khan Yunis
Kazakhstan ready to boost volumes of Russian gas transit — president
According to Tokayev, gas industry plays a special role in the sustainable social and economic development of Russia and Kazakhstan
Western sanctions against Russia not to disappear even in long term — Lavrov
According to the Russian foreign minister, European business lost at least 250 bln euro due to Western sanctions against Russia
Japan’s authorities to consider consequences of US sanctions against Arctic LNG 2
On November 2, the US Treasury Department included the Arctic LNG 2 into the sanction list
Russia’s UN envoy praises UNGA’s Middle East resolution as triumph of ‘common sense’
Zaluzhny says his aide was killed by explosive device hidden in birthday gift
Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the man was his "reliable shoulder"
US submarine Florida enters Persian Gulf to deter Iran — Bloomberg
US National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said earlier that the US had sent an Ohip-class submarine to the Middle East to ensure the safety of US forces in the Middle East
EU discussing 12th package of sanctions including ban on export of Russian diamonds
Ursula von der Leyen did not specify the timing of the adoption of the 12th package of sanctions
IN BRIEF: Trade, regional cooperation and Russian language — Putin on ties with Kazakhstan
The Russian leader’s visit to Kazakhstan is expected to result in "the signing of a solid package of interregional agreements and, most importantly, commercial contracts"
Kazakhstan, Russia team up on SCO agreements in energy, economy — Kazakh leader
"Our countries have joined forces in order to further improve the work of the SCO and its main bodies," he said
West determined to foment unrest in Russia, pit population against government — Lavrov
The West pursues the same policy towards many countries, the Russian top diplomat stressed
Israeli minister’s suggestion of nuclear strike on Gaza raises questions — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova stressed that such statements by Israeli officials shed light on the true reasons why Tel Aviv was opposing the establishment of a nuclear-weapon-free zone in the Middle East
Zelensky gets petition to criminalize calls to hold elections under martial law in Ukraine
At least 25,000 votes are required for Zelensky to consider the proposal
Lavrov cautions world against crisis for `decades, if not ages’ in Gaza
Russian Foreign Minister said as he urged humanitarian efforts to rescue the Gaza population
US conducts dangerous bio experiments in post-Soviet space — Patrushev
This relates to the activity that does not comply with the commitments of the biological weapons non-proliferation, in particular, the development of capabilities and technologies that pose a threat to the existence of humankind, the Russia’s Security Council Secretary stressed
Palestinian leader’s convoy comes under attack – TV
According to CNN, one of his guards was killed
Moscow to prevent turning Central Asia into another bridgehead for threats — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister said in an interview with BelTA
Russia requests UN Security Council to meet on November 8 over Kiev’s strikes on Donetsk
The Russian side expects that it will be appointed at 23:00 Moscow time
Hamas says 35,000 tons of explosives dropped by Israel on Gaza since early October
This amount exceeds the power of a nuclear bomb, noted Politburo member of the Palestinian group Osama Hamdan
West seeks to provoke crises in 'unsuitable' countries — Patrushev
Western states use a broad range of tools of coercion, including blackmail, public opinion manipulation, threats of the use of force and attempts at anti-constitutional change of power, Russia’s Security Council Secretary pointed out
Putin to visit Kazakhstan on November 9 — Kremlin
The two leaders will take part, by video link, in a plenary session of the 19th Russia-Kazakhstan Interregional Cooperation Forum to be hosted by Kostanay
Israel de facto confirms possession of nuclear weapons, Iranian official says
"The International Atomic Energy Agency and especially its director general should take an independent stance on the issue," Mohammad Eslami stressed
Moscow tells Israeli ambassador that it views Israeli statements on Russia as unacceptable
Israel's UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan said earlier that morals by Russia's Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya against Israel about human rights and international law were ridiculous and made more harsh statements
Russian forces strike hideout of militants responsible for deadly attack on Syrian troops
As the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties, Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, said, an underground terrorist shelter was hit
Russian forces destroy over 8,700 military drones in Ukraine operation — top brass
Russian forces struck five amassments of Ukrainian troops and military hardware in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 160 enemy troops over the past day
Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk, Makeyevka leaves 3 dead, 30 injured
A total of 30 civilians received injuries of varying degrees, including teenagers born in 2006, 2007 and 2006
Additional NASAMS systems enter combat duty in Ukraine — Zelensky
The Ukrainian President did not specify how many such systems were deployed or from which countries Ukraine they came from
Safe defense line built by Russian forces near Kremennaya in LPR — volunteer
Mikhail Zaplavnov noted that the situation in this area was quieter than it was some two to three months ago
Three suspects in alleged ‘Russian cyberfraud scheme’ extradited to US
Ruslan Nurullin was extradited to the United States from Morocco, Alexander Popan from Germany, Nikolay Sofinsky from Romania
Risks of Sweden’s NATO membership taken into account in Russia’s military planning
Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko noted that the admission of Sweden to NATO had been "absolutely predictable"
Top Russian security official sounds alarm on erosion of global arms control system
Nikolay Patrushev noted that the actions of Washington, London and Brussels had devalued the work of many international organizations, including OSCE, the Council of Europe and certain United Nations agencies
Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes off Indonesia’s coast
There have been no reports of casualties or damage
Russia uses S-400 in Ukraine to launch missiles with active homing warheads
It is reported that the S-400 missiles were fired at maximum distances to hit targets at altitudes of about 1,000 meters
Norwegian ambassador summoned to Russian foreign ministry
The ministry slammed the actions by the Sor-Varanger municipality’s mayor, who personally removed the Russian consulate general’s wreaths, as an act of vandalism and an example of Russophobia and disrespect to the memory of fallen soldiers
G7 foreign ministers kick off two days of meetings in Japan
The meeting of G7 foreign ministers opened with a working dinner, while the main events of the agenda are set to take place on November 8
International Criminal Court judge who issued arrest warrant for Putin wanted by Russia
The entry gives the judge’s full name - Sergio Gerardo Ugalde God·nez - and says the judge is wanted "in accordance with an article of the Russian Criminal Code"
Lavrov tells senior Palestinian official of need to evacuate Russians from Gaza — MFA
According to the statement, the Russian Foreign Minister also underscored the urgency of an immediate ceasefire to prevent further civilian casualties
Israeli air force delivers strike on over 20 settlements in south Lebanon
An Israeli rocket his a three-storey residential house in the village of Yater, where Syrian refugees were living
Israel to deploy security forces in Gaza after completing its operation — adviser
At the same time, the adviser added that the presence of Israeli security forces "doesn’t mean Israel is re-occupying Gaza," and is planning to govern the enclave
Russian forces destroy amassed Ukrainian troops in Kherson area over past day
Russian troops wiped out a Ukrainian 120mm mortar with its team and ammunition in the island zone and an enemy D-30 howitzer with ammunition in the Kakhovka direction
Turkey halts energy projects with Israel – energy minister
The head of the department, Alparslan Bayraktar, considers it possible to supply electricity and water to the Gaza Strip
US House committee supports draft bill on transfer of Russian assets to Kiev
According to a live broadcast on YouTube, 40 members of the committee supported the move, while two voted against it
Russian troops move 1 km forward near Priyutnoye in Zaporozhye area
According to Vladimir Rogov, Russian troops operated in units 5-7 times smaller than defending Ukrainian forces, broadly using unmanned aerial vehicles
Israel delivers strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in retaliation for shelling
"Among these targets were a weapons compound, launching posts, terror command infrastructure, and several other sites in which Hezbollah's technological means were located," the IDF said
France scuttles Russia’s participation in UNESCO General Conference session
"In recent months, a number of Russian representatives have been barred from participating in the organization’s international events in Paris without any explanation," Maria Zakharova stressed
White House blames HAMAS for children’s deaths in Gaza
The US official claimed that "Hamas is putting those children and their families in greater danger by not letting them go," by encouraging them to stay in the Gaza Strip and "by sheltering in their homes"
Rosatom ready to design NPP project for Kazakhstan — Putin
"As you know, the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan is considering the construction of the nuclear power plant on its territory," he said
G7 foreign ministers accuse North Korea of sending weapons to Russia
"The G7 Foreign Ministers strongly condemned North Korea’s repeated ballistic missile launches as well as arms transfers from North Korea to Russia, which directly violate relevant UN Security Council resolutions," the statement says
FACTBOX: What is known about attempted murder of Oleg Tsaryov
The Federal Security Service of Russia initiated a criminal case over charges of attempted murder of a public figure
Gazprom’s losses can reach $10.8 bln in 2025 due to additional tax burden — lawmaker
The specific load on gas transportation is also growing, since "there will be no exports, but the costs remain," Pavel Zavalny noted
Bank of Russia expects sanctions to remain in force until 2027
The regulator noted that the base scenario does not assume a significant change in geopolitical conditions until the end of the forecast horizon
Israel demands evacuation from Al Rantisi children’s hospital as it readies strike — TV
The Gazan Health Ministry called on the international community to interfere in the situation to avert the attack
Russian Defense Ministry renames peacekeepers’ operation area in Karabakh
In order to ensure road traffic security, two posts were deployed in the Khankendi (Stepanakert) area
Russia remains in contact with Israel, signals need to find peaceful solution — Lavrov
Russia’s top diplomat told BelTA in an interview
