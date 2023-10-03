Bank of Russia conducts no forex sales with settlements on October 2

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Russia’s Central Bank did not sell foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements on October 2, according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The regulator did not sell foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements on September 29 either.

The Bank of Russia said earlier that from August 10, through December 31, 2023, it would not buy foreign currency in the domestic market to mirror regular fiscal rule-based operations conducted by the Ministry of Finance, adding that it would decide on resuming fiscal rule-based foreign currency purchases in the domestic market depending on the actual situation in financial markets. The Bank of Russia also said that it would continue operations to sell foreign currency in the domestic market that are related to the use of the National Wealth Fund’s (NWF) resources.

The Finance Ministry shifted to purchases of foreign currency and gold under the fiscal rule on August 7. The amount of funds allocated for purchase of foreign currency and gold from September 7 to October 5, 2023 has been set by the ministry at 276.16 bln rubles, with daily purchases equaling 13.15 bln rubles.

The Russian Finance Ministry resumed FX sell operations in the domestic FX market under the new fiscal rule mechanism on January 13, 2023. Purchase and sales transactions of foreign currency are carried out by the Bank of Russia on the domestic market in the currency section of Moscow Exchange in the ‘Chinese yuan-ruble’ instrument.