Russian stock indices up at the beginning of trading session on Moscow Exchange

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices grew at the beginning of the main session on the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:20 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index rose by 0.53% to 3,149.91 points, the RTS index went up by 0.38% to 1,011.4 points.

At the opening of trading, the MOEX index grew by 0.27% to 3,141.69 points, the RTS index edged down 0.04 to 1,007.96 points.

The dollar-to-ruble rate grew by 0.14% to 98.1 rubles, the euro rate added 0.4% and amounted to 103.76 rubles, the yuan exchange rate decreased by 0.19% to 13.467 rubles.