Russia's international reserves rise by $0.1 bln over week to $576.7 bln

MOSCOW, September 21. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves increased over the week by $0.1 bln and as of September 15, 2023 amounted to $576.7 bln, according to the Bank of Russia.

As of September 8, the volume of reserves amounted to $576.6 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.

Following the onset of Moscow’s special military operation in Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of Russia. Apart from freezing Russia’s gold and foreign currency reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator’s reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity, organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the Central Bank, were prohibited.