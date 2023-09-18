Putin places Norway’s shares in Prime Print under Russian state property agency's control

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has placed shares in Prime Print printing business owned by Normay’s Amedia holding under temporary management of the Federal Agency for State Property Management. A corresponding decree by the head of the state has been published.

In particular, this concerns Prime Print’s divisions in Voronezh, Yekaterinburg, Moscow, Novosibirsk and Chelyabinsk.

The possibility of introducing temporary control over assets owned by persons from unfriendly countries was enforced this April. As stated by the decree of Russian President, the decision was taken in response to illegal actions by the US and other countries aimed at depriving of ownership rights of Russia, its companies or citizens or limiting them.

Prime Print deals with the production of newspaper and other printing products in different regions across Russia, according to information on the website of the group of companies. Norway’s Amedia Eastern Europe is the only owner of Prime Print in Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Chelyabinsk and the majority shareholder of companies in Voronezh and Novosibirsk. It is also reported on the website of the group that Amedia is Norway’s second-biggest media holding with a 26.7% share of the country's market of daily press.