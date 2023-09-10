West wants Russia's approval to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT via Luxembourg — Lavrov

NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The West is trying to win Russia’s approval for reconnecting its Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT via a subsidiary in Luxembourg, a scheme that Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov dismissed as unrealistic.

"As regards SWIFT and Rosselkhozbank - <...>, nobody, including Mr. Guterres (UN chief Antonio Guterres - TASS), promised to reconnect Rosselkhozbank to SWIFT," Lavrov said at a news conference following the G20 summit. "They are trying to win our approval for quite an unrealistic scheme under which Rosselkhozbank’s subsidiary in Luxembourg would play that role.".