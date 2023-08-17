Russian companies interested in developing fields of scarce raw materials

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Some Russian companies are already interested in development of fields with reserves of scarce raw materials on the country’s territory, Head of the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources Yevgeny Petrov said in an interview with TASS.

Russia passed a new list of strategic types of mineral commodities last year, extending it from 29 to 55 items, he noted. "Moreover, we refocused budget financing of geological exploration towards scarce raw materials," Petrov said.

A total of 32 fields of scarce raw materials have been put on the planned licensing list, he added. "Auctions are planned in the near future for rare metals, niobium, titanium, lithium. Lists of subsoil areas have been formed considering interested investors’ requests. Consequently, there are companies already interested in developing fields of scarce raw materials," Petrov concluded.