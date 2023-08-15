Russia can introduce scrap fee for telecom equipment — draft strategy

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Russia can introduce the scrap fee for telecommunication equipment, with such proposal contained in the draft strategy for communication industry development by 2035 seen by TASS.

"Introduction of the scrap fee for telecommunication equipment can be one of sources of financing <...> mechanisms of supporting creation and rollout of domestic telecommunication equipment," the document reads.

Specifically, it is proposed to co-finance expenses of domestic developers for equipment engineering and provide subsidized loans to domestic equipment manufacturers for forming inventories of components for future equipment manufacturing for the purpose of expanding support of production and introduction of domestic telecom equipment.