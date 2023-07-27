Coal production in Russia in 2023 to gain 1.5%, exports to add 2% — energy minister

ST. PETERSBURG, July 27. /TASS/. Russia’s coal production may rise by 1.5% by the end of 2023, while coal exports may increase by up to 2%, Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the Russia-Africa summit.

"Currently the increase in production volumes total 1.2%, and exports are also on the rise. I believe that by the end of the year coal production may rise by 1.5%. By the end of the year, we expect a small increase in exports, by up to 2%," he said.

According to figures provided by Russia’s state statistics service Rosstat, Russia’s coal production amounted to 35.9 mln tons in May 2023, up by 7.9% year-on-year.

