Ticket to Arctic competition winners to participate in Murmansk Region mission in October

MOSCOW, July 24. /TASS/. Winners in the Ticket to Arctic competition will participate in a scientific expedition to the Kola Peninsula, where they will clean the historic superdeep borehole - the deepest well into the earth's crust, leader of the Clean Arctic's Project Office Andrey Nagibin said.

"We will welcome the volunteers, will show the Arctic beauty to them, and they will participate in the Arctic cleanup," he said. "We now begin to clean the Kola superdeep borehole - it is 12,262 meters deep. In the 1990s, it was frozen, and the workshops have turned into debris. I believe, the young people who will win the Ticket to Arctic, will come here to make everything perfect, <…> it is the world's deepest well."

The competition will be on a VK mini application. Contestants must be students aged more than 18 years. Ten people will be the winners. In addition to the cleanup mission at the deepest well, they will be able to visit the Kola nuclear power plant, a nuclear-powered icebreaker, industrial assets in Apatity, Monchegorsk, to watch whales in Teriberka. The program will fit the winners' scientific interests.

"The students, who will participate in the expedition (due in October), will study the Kola Peninsula's scientific and technical potential. Our plans for the coming decade are to attract to Rosatom's Arctic projects about 10,000 people. We invite students to our projects, too. Senior school students compete in the Icebreaker of Knowledge contest, and the best of best travel to the North Pole onboard an icebreaker. The country's 115,000 school students have competed, and 80 winners had the opportunity to make a dream trip," Rosatom's acting head of the communications department, Andrey Timonov, said.

About competition

Clean Arctic organizes the Ticket to Arctic competition under the federal project to promote sciences and technologies, using grants from the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. The competition's objective is to promote among the youth the Russian scientific achievements in exploration and preservation of the Arctic.

"The Arctic exploration is among the seven priorities defined by the country's scientific and technological development strategy. The Arctic's development is for the brave and selfless people. Scientists are no exception. The goal of the Ticket to Arctic project is to attract to the Arctic studies such young people - future researchers. I would like to note that the project is being implemented within the framework of the Decade of Science and Technology announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Its goal is to build up the impact of science on the development of the country and society. In 2023, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education launched a federal project to promote science and technology" the press service quoted Deputy Minister Denis Sekirinsky as saying.