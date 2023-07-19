Twitter users to be given option of posting lengthy articles, books to platform — Musk

NEW YORK, July 19. /TASS/. Twitter users will soon be able to post long-read articles and even books to the popular social network, platform owner and CEO Elon Musk said on Tuesday.

A Twitter user noted that the experimental "Notes" function had been renamed "Articles," to which Musk responded with a clarification.

"This will allow users to post very long, complex articles with multimedia elements. You could publish a book if you wanted to," Musk said in response. The social network owner did not detail the timeframe for launching the option for posting long-read articles.

Musk earlier authorized Twitter Blue service subscribers to post 10,000-character-long messages, The Verge web portal said.