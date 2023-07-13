Rostec employees banned from using Apple devices for business

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Rostec has introduced a ban on using Apple devices for business-related purposes for employees working at any of the Russian state-run corporation’s entities, Rostec’s press service told TASS.

"A complete ban is indeed introduced in all entities of the corporation on the use of the US-produced devices for work purposes," the press service said.

RBC said earlier, citing a Rostec spokesperson, that a relevant ban had gone into effect in Shvabe, an affiliate of Rostec.

The Russian Ministry of Industry is to ban the use of iPhones starting July 17.

The FSB of Russia said earlier that they had detected a US spying attempt through a virus program on Apple mobile devices.