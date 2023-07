MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market has opened in the red, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index lost 0.46% to 2,795.4 points. The RTS Index dropped by 0.6% to 981.46 points.

The dollar edged up 0.92% to 90 rubles. The euro gained 1.01% to 98.33 rubles. The yuan adds 0.55% to 12.405 rubles.