Novatek obtains patent for LNG technology with production capacity of 6 mln tons per year

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. Novatek has obtained a Russian patent for its proprietary technology called "Arctic Mix" for large-scale natural gas liquefaction using mixed refrigerants, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The LNG process has been developed to implement the company’s large-scale projects on gravity-based structures with a production capacity of over 6 mmtpa per LNG train," the statement reads.

Mixed refrigerants in the process allow it to be used in a wider geography with a better energy efficiency and leaner equipment list, Novatek said.

"This innovation is an important step towards the localization of liquefaction process trains in alignment with the company’s strategic objective to develop LNG technologies in Russia. Leveraging domestically manufactured equipment for critical parts of the process will enhance the competitiveness of large-scale LNG projects implemented by Novatek," according to the statement.