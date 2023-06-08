Russian companies interested in power projects in Vietnam, Bangladesh — Novak

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Russian companies take interest in participating in electric power projects in Vietnam and Bangladesh, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in the article for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Russian operators are interested in participating in projects of upgrading, expanding and building new electric power installations in Vietnam and Bangladesh, including renewable energy source projects," the official noted.

Russia also intends to cooperate with Indian producers in thermal power plant upgrade and construction projects in India, Novak said.

"Steps are being taken to organize production cooperation with Indian producers for joint participation in projects of thermal power plant upgrade and construction in India," he stressed.