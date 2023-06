NIZHNY NOVGOROD, June 1. /TASS/. Design efforts for a bulk vessel with the carrying capacity of 90,000 metric tons is at the final stage, CEO of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) Aleksey Rakhmanov told TASS.

"[It is] at the closing stage," the top manager said.

The corporation plans to end the bulk vessel design in 2023, USC said earlier. This vessel is intended to be used later as the base to make ships with the carrying capacity of 40,000, 60,000, and 90,000 metric tons.