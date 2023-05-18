Russia ready to boost exports of oil, fertilizers to Malaysia — deputy minister

KAZAN, May 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to boost exports of oil and fertilizers to Malaysia, Deputy Economic Development Dmitry Volvach said.

He made this statement at the 14th International Economic Forum Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum.

"We definitely understand and know that we can increase exports to Malaysia of those commodities in which we are already cooperating. We are talking primarily about energy resources. There’s potential to increase supplies of crude oil and various quality petroleum products to Malaysia. In terms of industry, Russia is ready to increase exports of mixed fertilizers to Malaysia," the deputy minister said.

Volvach also said that Russia is ready to consider delivering supplies of liquefied natural gas to Malaysia.

"Considering the increased importance of the climate agenda, I would like to highlight that Russia is ready to consider exports to Malaysia of liquefied natural gas, low-carbon ammonia, hydrogen and low-carbon materials. This is an issue of supplying the materials and energy resources, the importance of which is particularly emphasized by today's climate agenda," the deputy minister said.