Agreement on Rasht-Astara section important for North-South corridor development — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The conclusion of an agreement by Russia and Iran on joint construction of the Rasht-Astara railroad section is important for development of the whole North-South transport corridor, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

The ceremony of the agreement’s signing took place earlier on Wednesday, with Russian and Iranian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Ebrahim Raisi, participating in it.

"This is a very important step towards the launch of this transport corridor [North-South], a project that concerns a whole number of countries and that is really absolutely mutually beneficial for all states," Peskov said.