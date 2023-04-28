Hainan’s deep-sea port opens new shipping route to Indonesia

HAIKOU /China/, April 28. /TASS/. The dynamically developing deep-sea port of Yangpu on the northwest coast of Hainan province has opened a new sea route for container shipments to Indonesia. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the number of shipping routes linking Yangpu with major ports in China and other states has now increased to 42. The paper notes that this has boosted the development of an extensive network of international supply chains involving Hainan and the countries participating in the Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership.

It takes exactly one week to deliver goods from Indonesia to Yangpu. The new trade route is expected to significantly increase China's trade with other Southeast Asian countries, particularly Malaysia.

Yangpu is located in the city of Danzhou, directly subordinate to the provincial administration. It provides about 45% of Hainan's foreign trade turnover and about 20% of the foreign investment it attracts.

Yangpu Economic Development Zone plays an important role in the development of China's highly efficient transport network; according to the Chinese government's plan, by 2035 Yangpu will be a key point for distributing cargo flow from different regions of the country to Southeast Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America. By 2025, it is expected to become a logistics hub of regional importance, with up to 5 million containers annually passing through.