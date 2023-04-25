India seeks to boost oil purchases from Russia — Russian trade mission

MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. India is interested in boosting oil purchases from Russian companies despite sanctions restrictions, Deputy Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in India Evgeny Griva told a forum on Tuesday.

"I can say that both Indian Oil Corporation and India’s largest private Reliance Industries, as well as their world’s biggest refinery are interested in boosting crude oil purchases from Russia. I can say that <…> the demand surpasses consumption so far, and Indian companies seek to cooperate with us, without a backward glance to sanctions restrictions," he said.

There are certain problems with banks, which freeze or delay payments, but the shift to payments in rubles and rupees helps resolve the situation, Griva said, adding that the volume of trade between the two countries in national currencies would go up.